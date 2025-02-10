Super Bowl LIX, always the most-watched TV event in the US, saw the trailer releases of some of the most anticipated upcoming movies of the year, including Mission Impossible's eighth and final instalment and Lilo & Stitch.

Here's a look at them:

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning With Tom Cruise asking for trust “one last time”, his new Mission Impossible movie received a Big Game Spot at the Super Bowl.

The eighth and final instalment of the Mission Impossible series – Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning – sees the return of Tom Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt, a character he has played since the first movie of the franchise in 1996, alongside new and returning faces.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theatres on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch Lilo & Stitch, the upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic, also appeared in the Super Bowl's Big Game spot on Sunday.

Disney shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. “Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video.

Lilo & Stitch arrives in theatres on May 23.

Thunderbolts* Marvel's Thunderbolts* received a Big Game trailer during the matchup.

In the trailer, Louis-Dreyfus, as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, asks, “Who will protect the American people?” setting the stage for the team's introduction.

As the trailer unfolds, the superheroes gradually forge a sense of camaraderie, bolstered by Harbour's Alexei, aka Red Guardian. “This has the makings of a team that can rise to glory,” Harbour declares in the action-packed trailer.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theatres on May 2.

How To Train Your Dragon The new live-action reimagining of the 2010 film of the same name, How to Train Your Dragon, debuted a Big Game Spot showing the bond between a young Viking and his dragon.

In the Super Bowl ad, Hiccup, played by Mason Thames, forms an unlikely friendship with Toothless, a mighty dragon.

How to Train Your Dragon will arrive in theatres on June 13.

Disney+ ‘What If’ Disney took to the Super Bowl to make viewers imagine a world without the online debut of some of its most loved stories.