Super Bowl: From Mission Impossible to Lilo & Stitch, check all movie trailers dropped at NFL games

Super Bowl LIX showcased trailers for highly anticipated films, including Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, both arriving on May 23. Thunderbolts debuts on May 2, and How to Train Your Dragon follows on June 13, highlighting Disney's cinematic offerings.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated10 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Tom Cruise asked for trust ’one last time’ at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX, always the most-watched TV event in the US, saw the trailer releases of some of the most anticipated upcoming movies of the year, including Mission Impossible's eighth and final instalment and Lilo & Stitch.

Here's a look at them:

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

With Tom Cruise asking for trust “one last time”, his new Mission Impossible movie received a Big Game Spot at the Super Bowl.

The eighth and final instalment of the Mission Impossible series – Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning – sees the return of Tom Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt, a character he has played since the first movie of the franchise in 1996, alongside new and returning faces.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theatres on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch, the upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic, also appeared in the Super Bowl's Big Game spot on Sunday.

Disney shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. “Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video.

Lilo & Stitch arrives in theatres on May 23.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel's Thunderbolts* received a Big Game trailer during the matchup.

In the trailer, Louis-Dreyfus, as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, asks, “Who will protect the American people?” setting the stage for the team's introduction.

As the trailer unfolds, the superheroes gradually forge a sense of camaraderie, bolstered by Harbour's Alexei, aka Red Guardian. “This has the makings of a team that can rise to glory,” Harbour declares in the action-packed trailer.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theatres on May 2.

How To Train Your Dragon

The new live-action reimagining of the 2010 film of the same name, How to Train Your Dragon, debuted a Big Game Spot showing the bond between a young Viking and his dragon.

In the Super Bowl ad, Hiccup, played by Mason Thames, forms an unlikely friendship with Toothless, a mighty dragon.

How to Train Your Dragon will arrive in theatres on June 13.

Disney+ ‘What If’

Disney took to the Super Bowl to make viewers imagine a world without the online debut of some of its most loved stories.

In its “what if” series, the ad displayed a world of the loved animated offerings from Disney and Pixar stories like "The Simpsons" and "Only Murders in the Building" didn't exist. They then took the opportunity to remind everyone they do, and they're all available to stream on Disney+.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST
