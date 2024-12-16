Director James Gunn has revealed that the first trailer for Superman will officially drop on Thursday (December 19). The announcement followed a motion poster teaser.

The motion poster features Superman star David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. The striking visual captures Corenswet soaring into the sky as the red, blue, and yellow of his iconic costume blend with a dynamic, high-speed effect. The tagline “Look up” pays homage to Christopher Reeve’s classic portrayal while teasing a fresh, modern interpretation of the iconic superhero. Fans also hear the wind and icy effects as an inverted Superman logo transitions to its iconic position.

However, the trailer will not reveal the release date for the movie itself, as Superman is set to premiere on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn’s signature storytelling style brings a fresh take on Superman. The latest synopsis highlights a mix of epic action, humor, and heart, focusing on a Superman who embodies compassion and a steadfast belief in humanity’s inherent goodness.

Star-studded cast and production updates Corenswet stars in the lead role of Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Other key cast members include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

James Gunn also shared last week that post-production includes just "a day and a half of pickup shots"—focused on small enhancements rather than full reshoots. Gunn described these adjustments as “individual shots to enhance the film.”