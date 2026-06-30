Supplemental Security Income check for July 2026: Here's when you'll get paid

Millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will get their July 2026 payment on Wednesday (July 1), according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

SSI payments are generally issued on the first day of each month. If the first falls on a weekend or federal holiday, beneficiaries receive their payment on the preceding business day.

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Here's what you need to know about July's payment, eligibility, benefit amounts and the remaining SSI payment schedule for 2026.

When will the July 2026 SSI payment arrive? The July 2026 SSI payment is scheduled for Wednesday (July 1, 2026).

Because July 1 falls on a weekday, beneficiaries will receive their payment on its regular schedule.

What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)? Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program administered by the Social Security Administration that provides monthly financial assistance to people with limited income and resources.

The program is available to:

-Adults aged 65 or older

-People who are blind

-Adults and children with qualifying disabilities

Unlike regular Social Security retirement or disability benefits, SSI is not based on a person's work history or Social Security tax contributions. Instead, it is funded through general federal tax revenues.

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Who qualifies for SSI? To qualify for SSI, applicants generally must meet both financial and medical (or age) requirements.

Income requirements

Applicants must have little or no income, including wages, Social Security benefits, pensions or unemployment benefits.

Resource limits

SSI also has limits on assets and resources:

$2,000 for an individual

$3,000 for a couple

Higher limits may apply in certain cases involving children.

Age or disability requirements

Applicants must also be:

-Age 65 or older, or

-Blind, or

-Have a qualifying disability that is expected to last at least one year, result in death, or significantly limit daily activities.

How much can you receive in 2026? For 2026, the maximum monthly federal SSI payment is:

$994 for an eligible individual

$1,491 for an eligible couple

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The actual payment may be lower depending on factors such as:

-Earned income

-Other benefits received

-Living arrangements

-Family income

-State supplements

Some states provide additional payments on top of the federal SSI benefit.

How income affects SSI benefits SSI benefits are reduced when recipients have other income.

Generally:

-For every $2 earned from work, SSI benefits are reduced by about $1.

-For every $1 received from non-work income, such as pensions or unemployment benefits, SSI is typically reduced by about $1.

Living arrangements can also affect payments. People who live in someone else's home and do not pay their fair share of food and housing expenses may receive a reduced benefit.

SSI payment schedule for the rest of 2026 According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the remaining SSI payment dates for 2026 are:

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July 1, 2026 — July payment

July 31, 2026 — August payment

September 1, 2026 — September payment

October 1, 2026 — October payment

October 30, 2026 — November payment

December 1, 2026 — December payment

December 31, 2026 — January 2027 payment

Some payments are issued early because the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday. In those cases, beneficiaries receive their money on the last business day of the previous month.

How is SSI different from Social Security? Although both programs are administered by the Social Security Administration, they serve different purposes.

Social Security benefits are based on a worker's earnings history and payroll tax contributions.

SSI, on the other hand, is a needs-based program designed for people with limited income and resources, regardless of their work history. It is funded through general federal tax revenues rather than Social Security payroll taxes.

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Many people may qualify for both SSI and Social Security benefits, but eligibility for each program is determined separately.