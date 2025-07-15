US Supreme Court greenlights Donald Trump’s education department layoffs

The Supreme Court allowed President Trump to restart mass layoffs at the U.S. Education Department, impacting nearly 1,400 employees. In a 6-3 decision, the conservative majority lifted a lower court’s order that had blocked the firings and required worker reinstatements.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the ruling a “significant win,” enabling her to advance Trump’s executive order to close the department “to the maximum extent permitted by law”.

The layoffs, affecting one-third of the agency’s workforce, are part of Trump’s broader push to shrink federal government roles and return education oversight to states.

Dissent warns of constitutional crisis Justice Sonia Sotomayor led a fiery dissent, joined by liberal justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. She accused the majority of enabling “lawlessness,” writing that Trump’s plan “usurps Congress’s power” by effectively abolishing a congressionally created agency.

Sotomayor warned the cuts would “unleash untold harm,” crippling enforcement of civil rights laws, support for disabled students, and anti-discrimination efforts.

The dissent highlighted Trump’s public vow to eliminate the department—evidence that the administration aimed to “break the law”.

Schools brace for funding and support gaps Twenty-one Democratic states and teachers' unions sued, arguing the layoffs would paralyze critical programs. They cited risks to $1.6 trillion in student loans, special education services, and aid for low-income schools—all congressionally mandated duties.

Massachusetts districts warned of irreversible damage, like delayed financial aid that could force teacher layoffs.

Employees, on paid leave since March, now face termination. A union representative lamented, “This guts our capacity to protect students”.

Broader government downsizing accelerates This ruling follows last week’s Supreme Court approval of Trump’s federal workforce reductions, cementing his campaign promise to “dismantle the administrative state”.

The Education Department’s closure plan includes transferring student loans to the Small Business Administration and disability programs to Health and Human Services.

