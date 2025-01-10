Supreme Court won’t block Trump’s sentencing in hush-money case
Summary
WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court refused to block President-elect Donald Trump’s criminal sentencing for covering up hush money paid to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, clearing the way for an unprecedented court proceeding Friday in New York.
