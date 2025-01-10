Supreme Court won’t block Trump’s sentencing in hush-money case

Although the New York case originated in Trump’s actions as a private citizen running for office, some of the evidence prosecutors introduced involved things he did after winning the 2016 election to consummate the deal with Daniels and respond to news reports regarding his alleged affairs with her and a onetime Playboy centerfold, Karen McDougal. Trump, who has denied Daniels’s and McDougal’s claims, argued that material from his time in the Oval Office shouldn’t have been introduced under rules the Supreme Court created in its July decision.