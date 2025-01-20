With just hours remaining for President-elect Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, a report arrived from India's Surat where a diamond businessman created a striking replica of Donald Trump using a 4.30-carat lab-grown diamond, reported The New Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump's swearing-in has had an influence not only in America but also across India. Showing their dedication, five skilled jewellers from Surat spent 60 days meticulously crafting a diamond image as a unique gift to Trump.

Renowned worldwide for its diamond cutting and polishing industry, Surat is gaining attention for the creation of lab-grown diamonds globally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that a Surat-based company has crafted a stunning lab-grown diamond replica of US President Donald Trump, showing their stunning fusion of craftsmanship and admiration.

What the businessman said? Speaking about the creation, industrialist Smit Patel said, as TINE quoted, "Our Surat artisans have crafted a unique lab-grown diamond featuring a replica of Donald Trump. Unlike natural diamonds, which are mined and then cut and polished in Surat, lab-grown diamonds are cultivated in a lab under high pressure.

Despite the difference in origin, their value and quality are identical to those of natural diamonds, with gemologists handling the intricate cutting and polishing process." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smit Patel revealed, "This unique diamond, featuring a replica of Donald Trump, was meticulously crafted over the span of two months by our team of five skilled gemologists. It will be presented to Donald Trump as a special gift from Surat."

He also highlighted, "It's worth noting that the same company previously created a green diamond, which was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the wife of former US President Joe Biden."

About the creation: The lab-grown diamond was created with 60 days of dedicated effort and weights 4.30-carat. It is graded D colour, which is known for its high purity and brilliant shine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The estimated value of the diamond is worth over ₹20 lakhs.

Though the craft may appear to be a mere picture at first glance, but upon giving a closer look, one can not take his eyes away.