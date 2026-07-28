Suri Cruise severs legal ties with father Tom Cruise, adopts Katie Holmes' middle name: Report

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has reportedly legally dropped her father's surname and now goes by Suri Noelle.

According to a Page Six report, the 20-year-old legally changed her last name from Cruise to Noelle. Public records cited by the publication show that Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in October 2024 during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, where she is currently studying.

The records reportedly list her name as Suri Noelle, which the media outlet said indicates that it is now her legal name.

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Pennsylvania courts confirmed to Page Six that residents must register to vote using their legal name.

The publication further reported that Suri did not file a name change request in Allegheny County, suggesting the legal change may have taken place in New York before she moved to Pennsylvania for college.

Before relocating, Suri lived with her mother, Katie Holmes, 47, in New York. According to the report, name change requests in the state are either automatically sealed or can be sealed upon request.

'Suri Noelle' Has Been Used Publicly For Years While it remains unclear exactly when Suri Noelle became her legal name, the report noted that she has been using it publicly for several years.

She first drew public attention for using the name during her graduation from LaGuardia High School in June 2024, where the ceremony pamphlet reportedly identified her without the Cruise surname.

At the time, a source told the publication that Suri was "showing praise for her mother" by using Noelle, which is Holmes' middle name.

The source also claimed that the then-teen wanted to "avoid the paparazzi," establish her "own identity" and “start fresh at college.”

Pursuing A Career In Musical Theatre According to the report, Suri developed an interest in acting while in high school after landing the lead role of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family: A New Musical.

She is currently studying musical theatre at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama.

Earlier this year, in March, she portrayed the character Angel in Cosmic Microwave Background, a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theater.

Later this week, she is scheduled to appear in Midsummer!, a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, alongside fellow Carnegie Mellon students at the Trust Arts Education Center's Peirce Studio in Pittsburgh.

According to the report, Midsummer! is also slated to make its UK debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month.

Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Separated In 2012 Tom Cruise, a devout Scientologist, and Katie Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006 before marrying seven months later.

Following the couple's divorce in August 2012, Suri remained with Holmes, who has said in recent years that the two "kind of grew up together."