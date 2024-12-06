Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, accessed her trust fund at 18, part of a 2012 divorce agreement. While she receives some funds now, the rest is available at 30. So, how much is her net worth?

Suri Cruise, daughter of Hollywood ex-couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, accessed her trust fund at 18 as part of a 2012 divorce agreement. While she receives some funds now, the rest will be available at 30.

So, how much is her net worth? We take a look.

The Trust Fund From Tom Cruise Suri has access to the trust fund set up by her father, Tom Cruise, after she turned 18 in April this year. However, according to a report by CNN-News18, the inheritance is not a lump sum.

The trust was set up as part of her parents' divorce agreement in 2012, and the Hollywood daughter also has another fund set up by her mother, Katie Holmes. According to a source, “Katie is fiscally responsible and focused on providing Suri with a great quality of life."

While access to the fund was activated once Suri turned 18, the publication cited sources and noted that she could access some part of the inheritance money immediately, while the remaining will be released once she turns 30. The idea is to "provide financial security without overwhelming" her, the source was quoted saying.

How Much is Suri Cruise's Wealth? Reportedly, Cruise is worth more than $00 million. His financial obligations towards Suri included $33,000 monthly child support payments (till 18 years of age); besides which he also provided health coverage, education fees and extracurricular expenses, the report added.

Cruise is also paying for Suri's college tuition at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is estimated to be around $65,000 each year. Suri is in freshman year (first year) studying dance and theatre, it added.

A Hollywood baby, Suri has already contributed to some movies, having sung two soundtracks for her mother Katie's films — 2022's Alone Together and 2023's Rare Objects.

Reports have cited close to Suri to describe her as intelligent and mature with a loyal group of friends. The News18 report added that Suri plans to spend Christmas in New York with her mother and friends and was recently seen in the city attending Holmes' Broadway play Our Town.