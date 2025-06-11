Surprise, Surprise! Sabrina Carpenter announces new album: Name, release date, all you need to know

Sabrina Carpenter has returned from her 'short and sweet' break and has already announced the name of her upcoming album. "Man's Best Friend", her new project, follows the lines of her previous album "Short n' Sweet". Carpenter shared this news on Instagram on June 11 that her project will be launching this summer. She took to Instagram to post this new update, with the caption, "My new album, Man’s Best Friend is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x. Pre-order now."

Advertisement

The post featured Carpenter in black stilettos, down on her knees, with a man grabbing a fistful of her hair. Another image in the post featured a dog with a collar and locket that reads “Man's Best Friend.”

More on Sabrina Carpenter's music career Sabrina Carpenter's career began with YouTube covers at age 10, leading to her Disney Channel breakthrough as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World (2014–2017) . Simultaneously, she released early albums (Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, and the Singular series) under Hollywood Records, blending teen pop with introspective themes .

Advertisement

Transitioning from Disney, she pursued mature acting roles in films like The Hate U Give (2018) and Netflix’s Tall Girl franchise . Her 2021 shift to Island Records brought in some mainstream stardom with Emails I Can’t Send (2022), featuring viral hits Nonsense and Feather. A 2023–2024 opening slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour amplified her global reach.