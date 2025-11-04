Survey shows 1 in 3 New Yorkers could leave the city if Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers say they’re ready to leave the city if socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins Tuesday’s mayoral election.

According to a new poll by J.L. Partners, cited by the Daily Mail, about 765,000 residents — roughly 9% of New York City’s population — said they would “definitely” leave if Mamdani becomes the city’s 111th mayor.

Another 25%, or about 2.12 million people, said they would “consider” relocating in response to a Mamdani victory.

Poll finds deep unease over Mamdani candidacy The survey underscores widespread anxiety about the 34-year-old Queens assemblyman’s socialist platform, which many residents fear could disrupt the city’s economy and business environment.

“New Yorkers are sending a clear message — they’re deeply uneasy about what a Mamdani administration could mean for their jobs, taxes, and quality of life,” a J.L. Partners spokesperson told the news outlet.

High earners and older voters most likely to flee Among high-income earners, 7% of those making over $250,000 a year said they would “definitely” leave the city if Mamdani wins, reflecting growing concern within New York’s financial and corporate sectors.

The poll also found that voters aged 50 to 64 were the most likely to pack up, with 12% saying they’re certain to move and 33% considering it.

Gender and racial breakdown The survey revealed notable demographic differences in response to the hypothetical Mamdani victory:

Men: 12% said they’d definitely leave, compared to 7% of women.

White residents: 13% said they would move.

Asian residents: 11% said they would move.

Staten Island leads the exodus Geographically, Staten Island residents showed the strongest intent to leave, with 21% saying they would definitely go and another 54% considering it.

In comparison:

Manhattan: 6% would flee, 20% are undecided.

Brooklyn: 8% would flee, 18% are undecided.

