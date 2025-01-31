Season 48 of Survivor is set to premiere on February 26, 2025, with a two-hour episode that will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere will kick off the season with an introduction to the new group of castaways who will face the ultimate survival challenge on the islands of Fiji. From that point, the competition series will shift to 90-minute weekly episodes starting on March 5, 2025.

The season will be available for streaming on Paramount+, with live and on-demand access for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, and on-demand access the following day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Host Jeff Probst Jeff Probst returns as the host of the show for this new season. Probst has been an iconic figure in the series, guiding contestants through challenges and tribal councils for many years. His leadership and dynamic hosting style continue to captivate fans worldwide.

Filming location The backdrop for Survivor Season 48 will once again be the stunning islands of Fiji. The cast will be forced to adapt to the harsh conditions of the island while competing in the game for a chance at the coveted Sole Survivor title and a grand prize of $1 million.

This season was filmed immediately after Survivor 47 ended, ensuring that the castaways had no prior knowledge of what had happened before they entered the game. This adds an element of surprise and strategy as the new players make their way through the competition, not knowing the twists or the players who came before them.

The Cast: A diverse group of competitors Eighteen new castaways will compete in the grueling challenges of the new season. The players hail from diverse backgrounds, including professions such as attorneys, stunt performers, music executives, tech executives, business professionals, and firefighters. These varying skill sets and life experiences will add an exciting mix to the competition.

The cast will be divided into three tribes, each consisting of six players. Every tribe will face fierce competition, with physical and mental endurance being tested at every turn. The ultimate goal is to outwit, outplay, and outlast the other contestants to remain in the game and win the $1 million prize.

Introducing the cast The 18 contestants, each with their unique background, will be introduced during the premiere episode. The contestants include:

Joe Hunter

Chrissy Sarnowsky

Justin Pioppi

Charity Nelms

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley

David Kinne

Stephanie Berger

Shauhin Davari

Cedrek McFadden

Thomas Krottinger

Star Toomey

Eva Erickson

Kevin Leung

Kamilla Karthigesu

Bianca Roses

Kyle Fraser

Mitch Guerra

Mary Zheng