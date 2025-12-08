Susan Dell’s $6.25 billion pledge makes headlines, but her face steals the spotlight: What’s all the buzz about?

Susan Dell has grabbed headlines lately for two reasons – her massive $6.25 billion donation aimed at helping 25 million American children under 10 open new investment accounts, and her appearance. Soon after she and husband Michael Dell released a video announcing the historic pledge, social media lit up with memes and comments, with many users fixating on the noticeable changes on her face as they asked “what happened?”

The video sparked a global frenzy the moment it was released. But instead of focusing on her massive donation, the attention shifted to her appearance, with social media debating whether the changes were due to Botox or plastic surgery.

Advertisement

The internet has also dug up some of her old photos to compare them with the new pictures to point out the difference, overshadowing her philanthropic achievements.

What are the visible changes on her face? In the older images, her complexion appeared darker, features were softer and more natural, while the new video showed noticeably sharper features and wider eyes, and a comparitevely whiter skin tone. The contrast fueled online speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements, though nothing has been confirmed.

Did Susan Dell go under knife or is this botox? This has never been confirmed by either Susan Dell or anyone close to her. But, Irish Star US spoke with some medical professionals to understand the visible changes on Susan Dell's face.

Advertisement

Dr Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, said, “Several aesthetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, could create this type of result.”

“There is a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, as the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted,” he noted.

For the wide eyes, the doctor said that Susan Dell may also have gone through a an “upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery)”. Such surgeries can “make the eyes look more open, refreshed, and awake, an effect that looks likely in the recent images.”

“However, non-surgical treatments can also achieve significant changes. Botox can smooth forehead and frown lines, while dermal fillers in the cheeks or tear troughs can restore lost volume and create a more youthful contour. In some cases, overuse of injectables, such as excessive Botox around the eyes or too much filler in the mid-face, can even contribute to a slightly 'wide-eyed' or startled appearance.”

Advertisement

Another professional, Dr. Gerard Lambe, cosmetic surgeon and founder of the Reflect Clinic, said, “Based on recent public appearances and images, Susan Dell appears to have invested significantly in facial rejuvenation procedures.”

While Susan Dell has never confirmed going under the knife, the social media has erupted with all kinds of claims – some even slammed her for ‘ruining' her perfect face.

One user wrote on X, “Susan Dell went to hell and all she got was this lousy facelift.” Another said, “Sad what plastic surgery can do.”

Advertisement

“Susan Dell needs to chill with the eyeliner and plastic surgery. She looks like a puppet,” reports the Irish Star.

A third user asked, "What is wrong with Susan Dell's face/eyes?" Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Yes, I can't get over it??? Don't want to be mean but??”

Advertisement

Another chimed in" “On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan's face? It took me back a minute.”

Another social media user said, “Susan Dell should’ve used some of that 6 billion dollars to fix her face! Eat something while you’re at it! Sheez! Does she really think she looks good?”

Advertisement

Susan Dell – the Philanthropist “We believe giving is the most important thing we will do in our lives” is a quote from Susan Dell which features on the Michael and Susan Dell foundation biard members page when you open it.

Susan Dell is the co-founder and chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which was established in 1999.

She, as part of the foundation, has “also led efforts to establish the $100 million Rebuild Texas Fund, providing long-term support to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

“Beyond philanthropy, Susan is a successful fashion entrepreneur, founding three fashion labels, including the luxury brand Phi. She is also an accomplished athlete, having competed in elite marathons, triathlons, and the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii,” the foundation mentions.

Advertisement

Susan has held several prominent roles, including serving on President Bush’s Council for Physical Fitness and Sports, acting as a life trustee on the Dell Children’s Foundation board, and previously sitting on the Cooper Institute’s board.