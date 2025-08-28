Susan Monarez rejects Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS move to remove her as CDC Director

Susan Monarez is refusing to vacate her position as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced she had been removed less than a month after being sworn in.

Attorneys Mark Zaid and Abbe Lowell, who are representing Monarez, issued a statement rejecting the HHS declaration.

“She has neither resigned nor yet been fired,” the attorneys said.

They argued that the move was politically motivated.

“When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda,” the statement read. “For that, she has been targeted.”

Attorney Mark Zaid stated on X that Susan Monarez, as a Senate-confirmed presidential appointee, can only be dismissed by President Donald Trump himself. Instead, she was notified of her termination by personnel office staff—a move Zaid described as “legally deficient.”

Political accusations The attorneys accused HHS and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “weaponizing public health for political gain” and said their actions “put millions of American lives at risk.”

“Dr. Monarez has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired,” the statement added. “As a person of integrity and devoted to science, she will not resign.”

HHS on Susan Monarez's removal In a brief statement, HHS confirmed her removal.

“Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people,” the agency said.

HHS also emphasised Secretary Kennedy’s confidence in the agency’s staff.

“Secretary Kennedy has full confidence in his team at the CDC who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad.”

Monarez removed after standoff The Trump administration confirmed that it had fired Susan Monarez after less than a month in the role. The decision followed her refusal to resign during a standoff with Kennedy Jr., a vocal vaccine skeptic.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said Monarez “wasn’t aligned with President Trump’s agenda” and therefore was removed. “Dr. Monarez refused to resign, so the White House terminated her,” he said on Wednesday night.

Resignations rock CDC leadership The dismissal has triggered a wave of departures at the CDC. Five senior officials announced their resignations.