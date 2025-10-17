Susan Stamberg, trailblazing first female anchor of ‘All Things Considered,’ dies at 87

Veteran National Public Radio journalist Susan Stamberg, the first woman in the U.S. to anchor a nightly national news program with “All Things Considered,” has died at the age of 87, NPR said on Thursday.

Josh Stamberg confirmed his mother's passing to NPR, describing her as “a true humanitarian” who deeply believed in the power of quality journalism. “Her life's work was connection, through ideas and culture,” he said.

Stamberg joined NPR shortly after its 1971 launch and, within a year, became the co-host of its flagship program.

In doing so, she made history as the first woman to host a national news broadcast, an important milestone at a time when authoritative voices in news were largely men, such as Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow.

Reflecting on that era, Stamberg recalled, “There were no role models, there were these men, these deep-voiced announcers, and they were the authoritative ones.” She even remembered adapting to fit that mould, jokingly saying, “So I lowered my voice and I talked like this.”