Susie Wiles calls Vanity Fair interview a ‘disingenuously framed hit piece’, says ‘context was disregarded’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and several senior Trump administration officials have hit back at a Vanity Fair report published on Tuesday (December 16), dismissing it as a “disingenuously framed hit piece” that misrepresented her comments and painted a distorted picture of the administration.

The magazine published an extensive series of interviews conducted by journalist Chris Whipple over the first 11 months of President Donald Trump’s second term, featuring unusually candid remarks attributed to Wiles about key figures in and around the White House.

Wiles: ‘Context was disregarded’ As excerpts from the article circulated online, Wiles responded in a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, accusing the outlet of selectively presenting her remarks.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles wrote.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story.”

“I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” she added.

‘Unmatched leadership,’ Wiles says Wiles defended President Trump’s record, saying the administration’s achievements were being overlooked.

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years,” she wrote.

“That is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.”

She ended her post with a familiar refrain: “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

Explosive claims in the Vanity Fair report The Vanity Fair report attributed several controversial remarks to Wiles, including a description of President Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality” and operating with the belief that “there’s nothing he can’t do.”

Wiles was also quoted as criticising Vice President JD Vance, saying he had “been a conspiracy theorist for a decade” and suggesting his evolution from Trump critic to supporter was driven by political calculation rather than principle.

The report further claimed Wiles said Attorney General Pam Bondi misunderstood the Republican base’s feelings regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Elon Musk remarks draw attention Among the most striking passages were comments attributed to Wiles about Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman and former Trump adviser.

She described Musk as an “avowed ketamine” user and an “odd, odd duck,” adding that his behaviour had left her “aghast.”

White House officials rally to Wiles’ defence Following Wiles’ response, several senior administration officials publicly backed her, also condemning the Vanity Fair report.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, whom the article quoted Wiles as calling a “right-wing absolute zealot,” rejected the portrayal.

“Susie Wiles is an exceptional chief of staff,” Vought wrote.

“Let me be very clear: It has never worked this well or been more oriented towards accomplishing what [President Trump] wants to accomplish.”

‘Most effective White House,’ say colleagues Other White House officials echoed similar sentiments.

Harrison Fields, principal deputy press secretary, wrote: “Without a doubt, Susie Wiles has led the most effective, efficient, and unified White House and administration—second to none.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also praised Wiles’ leadership.

“Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history,” she said.

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.”