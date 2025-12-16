Susie Wiles reveals Trump’s personality, retribution plans, and Venezuela strategy – Here are the top key takeaways

Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, described the president as intense, ambitious, and highly confident, offering candid insights into his behavior behind the scenes.

Susie Wiles, US President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, in a series of interviews, offered a candid look at the president’s personality and leadership style. Wiles, described the president as intense, ambitious, and highly confident, offering candid insights into his behavior behind the scenes.

Wiles made a striking observation about Trump’s demeanor, comparing it to the traits of high-functioning alcoholics despite his abstinence: “Trump has an alcoholic's personality,” she said.

She added that her perspective comes from personal experience: “High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

Trump’s retribution campaign Wiles revealed how she helps manage Trump’s focus on political retribution, especially after his 2020 election defeat.

Early in his administration, she said: “We have a loose agreement that the score settling will end before the first 90 days are over.”

Later, she clarified the intent behind his actions: “I don't think he's on a retribution tour…people that have done bad things need to get out of the government. In some cases, it may look like retribution. And there may be an element of that from time to time. Who would blame him? Not me.”

On the prosecution of New York Attorney General Letitia James, she admitted: “Well, that might be the one retribution.”

Venezuela and military strikes Wiles also provided insights into Trump’s foreign policy approach in Venezuela.

She said the president wants to continue military action against drug boats: “He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle. And people way smarter than me on that say that he will.”

She emphasized precision in strikes: “The administration is very sure we know who we're blowing up.”

Wiles’ comments hinted at regime-change motives, contrasting with the administration’s public stance that strikes target drug trafficking and protect American lives.

Trump behind the scenes She described him as: “An intense figure who thinks in broad strokes yet is often not concerned with the details of process and policy.”

She noted that while Trump can be ruthless toward his political enemies, he is not as angry or temperamental as often portrayed: “He has not been as angry or temperamental as is often suggested,” Wiles said.

Boundless confidence Wiles emphasized Trump’s self-assurance and belief in his own abilities, describing a remarkable sense of limitless capability: “He has a view that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Criticism of Attorney General Pam Bondi Wiles openly criticized former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for mishandling the Jeffrey Epstein case.

She said Bondi failed to understand her audience: “I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this.”

Wiles described Bondi’s binder distribution to social media influencers as ineffective: “First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn't on her desk.”

She defended Trump regarding Epstein: “I have read the Epstein file and Trump is not in the file doing anything awful.”

Key Takeaways Susie Wiles’ interviews reveal:

Trump’s intense and confident personality, likened to a “high-functioning alcoholic.”

Criticism of allies like Pam Bondi over mishandled high-profile cases.

A calculated approach to political retribution, tempered by Wiles’ management.