Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her actual bathwater: Price, release date, and how to buy

Sydney Sweeney, star of the hit series Euphoria, has teamed up with Dr. Squatch Soap Co. to launch a truly unusual product — a limited-edition soap bar infused with her actual bathwater. Dubbed Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the soap as per claims contains water from the actress’s own bubble bath.

Announcing the collaboration on Instagram on May 29, Sweeney wrote, “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com 🛁✨”

Details of the Bathwater Bliss soap The $8 soap is a blend of exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater. Only 5,000 bars will be produced, making it a rare collector’s item for fans. The soap is set to go on sale on June 6 at 12 p.m. EST, exclusively through Dr. Squatch’s website.

Dr. Squatch promoted the product alongside a giveaway on Instagram, writing:

“Introducing: Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss @sydney_sweeney ✨

In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, we created a limited-edition soap infused with her ACTUAL bathwater. Why? Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, ‘Let’s do it.’ (what a legend)”

The soap reportedly smells like “Morning Wood” with a medium grit for exfoliation. The giveaway offers 100 lucky winners a free bar, with entries open until June 4.

Social Media reactions to Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater soap The announcement of Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Bliss soap sparked a variety of reactions on social media, reflecting curiosity, disbelief, humor, and even self-reflection among fans and observers.

One user expressed disbelief at the idea, commenting, “Imagine being down bad enough to buy this,” highlighting a mix of humor and skepticism about the unusual concept of selling soap made with celebrity bathwater.

Another social media user showed surprise and doubt, remarking, “No way this is a real thing.” The comment captures the incredulity many felt about the authenticity and seriousness of the product.

In contrast, a fan enthusiastically embraced the novelty, stating, “Gonna add this to my limited editions collection,” showing there is genuine interest and excitement among some followers, who see the soap as a quirky collector’s item.

A reflective user chimed in with a more thoughtful take, writing, “We need to look at ourselves in the mirror,” a comment suggesting that the soap’s unusual nature prompted some to question cultural trends and the public’s fascination with celebrity merchandise.

When and where to buy Fans eager to get their hands on Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss should mark their calendars for June 6 at noon EST. The soap will be sold exclusively on Dr. Squatch’s website, and with only 5,000 bars available, it’s expected to sell out quickly.