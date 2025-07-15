Taco Bell announces major change to their menu this Summer, sparks buzz among fast food fans nationwide

Taco Bell is refreshing its summer offerings with a significant update to its beverage menu, introducing six new non-alcoholic drinks—branded as "mocktails"—to locations across the United States.

The fast food chain has also announced plans to expand its Live Más Café concept, with 30 new cafés being integrated into existing restaurants in the coming months.

The newly launched Refrescas drink lineup features a mix of energising options and cooling frozen treats designed to cater to a variety of tastes and energy needs.

New Mocktail Lineup Agua Refrescas These drinks blend real freeze-dried fruit pieces with green tea, delivering a mild caffeine boost of 52 mg per 20 oz. serving. They are available in three fruity flavours:

Strawberry Passionfruit

Dragonfruit Berry

Mango Peach

Each is priced at $3.99.

Rockstar Energy Refrescas Developed in collaboration with Rockstar Energy, these bold drinks provide a high-energy hit with 200 mg of caffeine per 20 oz. They come in two tropical flavours:

Pineapple Lime

Tropical Punch

Priced at $4.49, they aim to appeal to customers looking for a more powerful energy boost.

Refresca Freeze This frozen option features real fruit pieces and comes in one flavour, Strawberry Lime. Available in two sizes—16 oz. for $3.79 and 20 oz. for $3.99—it offers a refreshing chilled alternative to traditional sodas.