Subscribe

Taco Bell announces major change to their menu this Summer, sparks buzz among fast food fans nationwide

Taco Bell refreshes its summer beverage menu with six new non-alcoholic drinks, including energizing options and frozen treats, and plans to expand its Live Más Café concept by adding 30 new cafés.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published15 Jul 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Taco Bell has introduced some new items in their menu.
Taco Bell has introduced some new items in their menu.

Taco Bell is refreshing its summer offerings with a significant update to its beverage menu, introducing six new non-alcoholic drinks—branded as "mocktails"—to locations across the United States. 

Advertisement

The fast food chain has also announced plans to expand its Live Más Café concept, with 30 new cafés being integrated into existing restaurants in the coming months.

The newly launched Refrescas drink lineup features a mix of energising options and cooling frozen treats designed to cater to a variety of tastes and energy needs.

New Mocktail Lineup

Agua Refrescas

These drinks blend real freeze-dried fruit pieces with green tea, delivering a mild caffeine boost of 52 mg per 20 oz. serving. They are available in three fruity flavours:

Strawberry Passionfruit

Dragonfruit Berry

Mango Peach

Each is priced at $3.99.

Rockstar Energy Refrescas

Developed in collaboration with Rockstar Energy, these bold drinks provide a high-energy hit with 200 mg of caffeine per 20 oz. They come in two tropical flavours:

Advertisement

Pineapple Lime

Tropical Punch

Priced at $4.49, they aim to appeal to customers looking for a more powerful energy boost.

Refresca Freeze

This frozen option features real fruit pieces and comes in one flavour, Strawberry Lime. Available in two sizes—16 oz. for $3.79 and 20 oz. for $3.99—it offers a refreshing chilled alternative to traditional sodas.

The launch signals Taco Bell’s continued push into customisable, café-style drinks as part of a broader strategy to appeal to younger, health-conscious consumers and diversify its beverage menu beyond standard soft drinks.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTaco Bell announces major change to their menu this Summer, sparks buzz among fast food fans nationwide
Read Next Story