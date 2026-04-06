‘Take the oil because it’s there for the taking’, says Trump as he suggests use of military power to obtain Iran's oil

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that if it were up to him, he would have preferred using military power to take control of Iran's vast oil reserves, AP reported.
However, he acknowledged that there's not much appetite for such a move among the American electorate. "Take the oil because it’s there for the taking," Trump said. He added, "There’s not a thing they can do about it. Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I’d take the oil. I’d keep the oil. I would make plenty of money.”
Trump made these remarks as he spoke to the reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll event, where he was answering a question regarding MAGA's support for the war.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.