'Targeted attack': Driver crashes into FBI Pittsburgh gate, leaves American flag behind

A man driving a car crashed into Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Pittsburgh gate and left an American flag behind after taking out from the back seat, authorities said. The incident took place around 2:40 am, PTI reported. The FBI has called the incident as “targeted attack”.

Advertisement

“This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI. No FBI personnel were injured," the agency mentioned in a statement. Investigating officials, bomb squad team were at the spot after it occurred.

Christopher Giordano, assistant special agent in charge at the FBI in Pittsburgh informed media persons that the car looked to have some kind of message on its one of the side windows. He added the agency

Giordano said the FBI knew the man. "He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn't make a whole lot of sense,” he said.