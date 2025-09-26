Tariff pe tariff: Trump renews trade tension. This time targets pharma, large trucks and more | See Full List

Donald Trump is on a roll with imposing tariffs and the US President seems to be in no mood to stop.
The latest blow comes amid Trump's repeated threats to impose up to 250 per cent tariffs on pharmaceuticals, with the US President finally declaring a 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products.
The latest tsunami of tariffs will affect medicine prices, homebuyers, and logistics sector in the US, and will take effect on October 1.
Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. “IS BUILDING” will be defined as, “breaking ground” and/or “under construction.” There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started.”
The Trump tariffs announced today start from the range of 25 per cent and go up to 100 per cent. Here is a full list:
Announcing tariffs for kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and related products, Trump said, “The reason for this is the large scale “FLOODING” of these products into the United States by other outside Countries.”
Trump has maintained that the tariffs were imposed to benefit US companies.
Similarly, he said that the tariffs on heavy trucks were being imposed to protect the US' “Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition”.
Donald Trump has unleashed a trade war across the globe shortly after coming to power as the US President by unveiling tariffs on countries as well as individual products.
On March 12, 2025, the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, aiming to strengthen domestic production. Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports were increased to 50 per cent on June 4.
Trump has also imposed a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, which came into effect on August 1.
In April, the US President unleashed a 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports, including those from Mexico and Canada. This tariff was extended to auto parts in May, shaking the global economy.
Not just products, Donald Trump has also imposed US tariffs on countries as well. India has been charged among the highest US tariffs at 50 per cent, half of which comes as a ‘punishment’ for the country's imports of Russian oil. Almost all countries, including UK, EU nations, Canada, Brazil and China have been imposed with Trump tariffs.