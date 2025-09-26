Tariff pe tariff: Trump renews trade tension. This time targets pharma, large trucks and more | See Full List

Donald Trump is on a roll with imposing tariffs and the US President seems to be in no mood to stop.

Advertisement

The latest blow comes amid Trump's repeated threats to impose up to 250 per cent tariffs on pharmaceuticals, with the US President finally declaring a 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products.

The latest tsunami of tariffs will affect medicine prices, homebuyers, and logistics sector in the US, and will take effect on October 1.

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. “IS BUILDING” will be defined as, “breaking ground” and/or “under construction.” There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started.”

Advertisement

Full list of Trump tariffs announced today The Trump tariffs announced today start from the range of 25 per cent and go up to 100 per cent. Here is a full list:

Pharmaceuticals : 100 per cent tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products, companies with manufacturing plants in US spared.

: 100 per cent tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products, companies with manufacturing plants in US spared. Kitchen cabinets : 50 per cent tariffs.

: 50 per cent tariffs. Bathroom vanities and related products : 50 per cent tariffs on imported items.

: 50 per cent tariffs on imported items. Upholstered furniture : 30 per cent tariffs.

: 30 per cent tariffs. Heavy trucks: 25 per cent tariffs.

Also Read | Trumps 100 pc tariff on pharma will not impact generic makers: IPA

Announcing tariffs for kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and related products, Trump said, “The reason for this is the large scale “FLOODING” of these products into the United States by other outside Countries.”

Advertisement

Trump has maintained that the tariffs were imposed to benefit US companies.

Similarly, he said that the tariffs on heavy trucks were being imposed to protect the US' “Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition”.

Trump's tariff war Donald Trump has unleashed a trade war across the globe shortly after coming to power as the US President by unveiling tariffs on countries as well as individual products.

On March 12, 2025, the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, aiming to strengthen domestic production. Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports were increased to 50 per cent on June 4.

Trump has also imposed a 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, which came into effect on August 1.

Advertisement

In April, the US President unleashed a 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports, including those from Mexico and Canada. This tariff was extended to auto parts in May, shaking the global economy.