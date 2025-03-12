Donald Trump makes a U-turn on tariffs for Canadian steel and aluminium, hours after announcing them

US president Donald Trump on March 11 announced doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium from Canada to 50 per cent, before changing his mind. The move ripped through the financial markets, have severe impact globally. 

Updated12 Mar 2025, 06:32 AM IST
US-Canada tariff war takes a new turn as Donald Trump reverses levies on steel(REUTERS)

United States President Donald Trump in the morning on March 11 announced the doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminium from Canada to 50 per cent, before taking a U-turn within hours, in rapid-fire moves that hit the financial markets, according to a report by Reuters.

The roll back came as Ontario Premier Doug Ford also reversed his decision to impose 25 per cent surcharge on supply of electricity to the over 1 million homes in the US. Doug had previously said that the surcharge would stay unless Donald Trump dropped all of tariff threats against Canada.

However, Donald Trump's see-saw on tariffs ripped through the financial markets, which have already been battered by the threat of a trade war and unsteady economic conditions in the US due to the US president's policies on government spending, job cuts and geopolitics.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

First Published:12 Mar 2025, 06:32 AM IST
