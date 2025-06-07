Tariffs, State Jabs Push Canadians to Ditch US Travel, Poll Says

Most Canadians say they plan to shun US travel this summer as the trade war between the two countries continues, according to a poll by Leger Marketing Inc.

Only 10% of Canadians plan to travel to the US this summer, down from 23% last year. And they’re increasingly choosing to travel domestically, with 77% planning to do so compared with 69% last year.

Most respondents cited trade tensions as the main reason to avoid travel to the US, while others were concerned about their safety and worried about border delays.

The sentiments reflect a broader movement by Canadians to boycott US products as a protest against President Donald Trump’s tariffs and comments about making Canada the 51st state, as well as fears about Trump’s immigration crackdown ensnaring visitors.

The US economy is set to lose billions of dollars in revenue in 2025 from a pullback in foreign tourism and boycotts of American products. Nearly $20 billion in retail spending from international tourists could be at risk, according to an April analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Leger advised US tourism operators to “rebuild trust and confidence among Canadian travelers” by focusing on a “it’s them, not us” approach to ease concerns.

Canadians who said they would proceed with their US travel plans said they didn’t feel affected by the political climate or that they needed to visit family or friends.

Leger surveyed 1,537 Canadian residents between May 16 and 19. It’s considered accurate within approximately 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

