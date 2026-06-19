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Tay Keith cause of death: How did Grammy-nominated music producer die at 29?

Tay Keith cause of death: According to Nashville police, officers discovered 29-year-old during a welfare check. Authorities stated that there are no indications of foul play. 

Garvit Bhirani
Updated19 Jun 2026, 05:53 AM IST
Tay Keith cause of death: How did Grammy-nominated music producer die at 29? (File photo)
Tay Keith cause of death: How did Grammy-nominated music producer die at 29? (File photo)(Image: Instagram)
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Tay Keith, 29, the Grammy-nominated music producer known for collaborating with major artists such as Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, and Beyoncé, has been found dead in his Nashville, Tennessee, apartment.

According to Nashville police, officers discovered Keith during a welfare check. Authorities stated that there are no indications of foul play.

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The cause of death has not yet been determined, and an autopsy is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his passing, as per multiple news reports.

“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St. apt. this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results," Nashville police stated, reported Variety.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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