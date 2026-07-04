Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now husband and wife. The couple got married in New York City on Friday, July 3. Their wedding was confirmed by a “JUST&T MARRIED!” sign on a video screen, which was placed right outside the wedding venue, Madison Square Garden, around 7:30 pm ET.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce As per the Hollywood Reporter, Swift's longtime publicist, Tree Paine also confirmed the wedding on Friday. The much-awaited wedding saw several celebrities in attendance in New York City.

Adam Sandler Reportedly, Adam Sandler officiated the wedding ceremony of the pop singer and her NFL tight end partner. It is said that Swift and Kelce skipped bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, Austin Swift was Taylor Swift’s man of honour while Jason Kelce was the best man for Travis Kelce.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married? ⌵ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on Friday, July 3, in New York City. 2 Who officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? ⌵ Adam Sandler officiated the wedding ceremony for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. 3 What role did Austin Swift and Jason Kelce have in the wedding? ⌵ Austin Swift served as Taylor Swift’s Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce was the Best Man for Travis Kelce. 4 What security measures were in place for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? ⌵ The wedding had tight security with street closures around Madison Square Garden and guests were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. 5 What did Taylor Swift wear for her wedding? ⌵ Taylor Swift wore a custom haute couture gown by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior and paired it with Cartier jewelry.

Celebs at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding Many celebrities were spotted arriving at the World’s Most Famous Arena in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper and Lena Dunham.

Celebs at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding.

On the other hand Ed Sheeran, Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Benson Boone, Hugh Grant, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, Ethan Hawke, Zoë Kravitz, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, the Haim sisters, the Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Drew Taggart), Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, soccer player Abby Wambach and author wife Glennon Doyle, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly, Nikki Glaser, Ellie Goulding, George Stephanopoulos, Aaron Dessner, Julianne Moore, George Kittle, Eric Stonestreet, San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin, Seattle Seahawks' Cooper Kupp, Graham Norton, Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner-Buck, Barbara Corcoran, Jenny Han, Tommy Hilfiger, The Chicks, Sombr, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Saturday Night Live breakout Marcello Hernandez and Jimmy Fallon were spotted at the wedding, as reporter by Hollywood Reporter.

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Swift’s longtime best friend Abigail Anderson was also among the guests.

Also Read | How much are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending on their NYC wedding?

Several pictures and videos from Madison Square Garden have surfaced online with no sight of the bride and groom.

The couple hosted a rehearsal dinner on Thursday night at the Infosys Theater within the Garden. It is believed that it was for about 100 guests.

Tight security has been placed owing to the high-profile event with a star-studded guest list. Several streets around the arena were said to be shut to vehicle traffic and, in some cases, even for pedestrian movement.

It is believed that guests at the wedding were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. No phones were allowed at the event either.

What did Taylor Swift wear Reportedly, Taylor Swift wore a custom haute couture gown by Jonathan Anderson of Christian Dior for her special day. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, also wore a haute couture look by Anderson for Dior, reports added.

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Both the bride and groom reportedly wore Christian Louboutin shoes. Taylor Swift opted for Cartier jewelry.

Meanwhile, fans across the globe continue to wait for the official pictures from the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

A press statement is expected shortly.

Reportedly, heavy rain began in the city shortly after Swift and Kelce's wedding was announced.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

Entertainment Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Us News News Home Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce now husband and wife: From Bradley Cooper to Gigi Hadid, celebs spotted at the NYC wedding