Taylor Swift announces ‘Patient Zero’, her first single after wedding; new track to release September 25

Taylor Swift is set to release new music this week. The singer announced on Instagram on Tuesday that her new single, ‘Patient Zero’, will be released on September 25.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single 'Patient Zero' will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and It’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,” she wrote.

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Check out her post here:

Taylor Swift teases ‘Patient Zero’ with zeroes The announcement followed a countdown shared on Swift’s website, building anticipation around the new release.

Swift also appeared to drop clues about the song on Instagram. She replaced the letter “o” with zeroes in her bio, which read: “And, baby, that's sh0w business f0r y0u.”

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Her lyrics on Apple Music also appeared to have replaced the letter “O” with zeroes in the chorus of ‘Life of a Showgirl’, adding to the clues surrounding the new release.

‘Patient Zero’ follows earlier 2026 release The new single follows ‘I Knew It I Knew You’, which Swift released earlier this year for Toy Story 5.

It also comes after her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, released in 2025. The album featured songs including ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ and ‘Opalite’, among others.

Taylor Swift to receive new MTV VMA honour ‘Patient Zero’ is scheduled to arrive two days before Swift is honoured at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

CBS and MTV announced on Monday that Swift will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. The new award recognises “groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”

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Swift is also nominated for nine awards at this year's ceremony, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The announcement comes shortly after Swift’s appearance in a pretaped skit for the 2026 Emmys.

At last week’s ceremony, Swift appeared as a rookie in the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit office. In the skit, Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, examined two large crime boards and attempted to connect references to Swift’s songs with Emmy-nominated shows to determine whether the singer would attend the ceremony.

Also Read | Taylor Swift debuts newlywed style in red gingham dress at Chiefs game

One of the detectives described the investigation as a “rabbit hole.” In reality, Swift was not at the awards show. She was at Arrowhead Stadium with Tom Cruise, watching the Kansas City Chiefs open their NFL season against the Denver Broncos.

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In another moment from the skit, Swift looked directly into the camera and appeared to offer a series of cryptic clues: “Saccharide. Ares. From the Vineyard. North or South,” she said.

The cryptic message quickly sent fans into speculation mode, with many attempting to decode what the clues could mean.

As with many of Swift’s carefully planted hints, however, fans may have to wait for the singer herself to connect the dots before knowing what the message actually pointed to.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.