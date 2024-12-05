Taylor Swift dominates Spotify again, crowned global top artist of 2024

Taylor Swift has been crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist of 2024, with an impressive 26.6 billion streams worldwide. This marks her second consecutive year at the top, as her influence continues to resonate across the music industry. The milestone reflects her immense popularity and the impact of her latest album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY, alongside her record-shattering Taylor Swift | The Eras tour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Record-breaking success The album made history on April 19, becoming the first in Spotify’s history to surpass 300 million streams in a single day. Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone on the track “Fortnight" also broke records, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day. By April 22, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became the most-streamed album in a single week in Spotify history.

Exclusive experiences for Swifties To celebrate her achievement, Spotify is offering fans a range of exclusive experiences:

Global top artist badge: For the first time, Spotify is awarding a Wrapped badge to Taylor Swift, marking the beginning of an annual tradition to honor the top artist of the year.

Easter egg experience: Swift’s songs on Spotify will now feature custom mini-animations tied to the themes of her discography. Fans will see unique visuals, like Sparkles for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Seagulls for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), each tailored to the specific album era.

AR friendship bracelets on Snapchat: Swifties can find exclusive 2024 Wrapped friendship bracelets, featuring the Global Top Artist Badge charm, through an augmented reality lens on Snapchat.

Global Billboard celebrations: Billboards showcasing Taylor Swift’s success will appear in cities worldwide, including New York, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Manila, celebrating her global reach and the Swifties who helped make her the top artist of 2024.

Personalized video message: Fans will also receive a personalized video message from Taylor as part of their Wrapped experience, acknowledging their loyalty and support throughout the year.

How to check your Spotify Wrapped on laptop and mobile Spotify Wrapped is here, and it's time to discover your top songs, artists, and listening habits of the year. Whether you're on your laptop or mobile device, checking out your personalized Wrapped is easy. Here's how you can access your Spotify Wrapped on both platforms:

On Your Mobile Device: Update Your Spotify App: Make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version. Visit your device’s app store (App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android) and check for updates.

Open the Spotify App: Launch the Spotify app on your mobile device.

Look for the Wrapped banner: Upon opening the app, you'll likely see a banner or a prompt for Spotify Wrapped. Tap on it to get started with your Wrapped experience.

Follow the prompts: Spotify will guide you through your Wrapped experience, highlighting your most-played songs, favorite genres, and top artists. The experience is interactive, so you can explore your listening habits in a fun, engaging way.

Spotify Wrapped stories: Spotify Wrapped is often delivered in a story-like format, similar to Instagram Stories. You can tap through to reveal your top songs, artists, and playlists.

Share your Wrapped: After discovering your Wrapped, you can share your results with friends via social media, or save a recap to your device.

On Your Laptop (via Web Browser or Desktop App): Visit the Spotify Wrapped website: Open your preferred web browser and go to the official Spotify Wrapped page at https://www.spotify.com/wrapped. Alternatively, you can access the Wrapped link that appears in your email if you subscribed to Spotify's Wrapped notifications.

Log into your account: You will be prompted to log into your Spotify account if you haven’t already. Enter your credentials to access your Wrapped.

Explore your Wrapped experience: Once logged in, your Wrapped will automatically load. You'll see an overview of your top songs, artists, and listening trends throughout the year. Spotify also offers personalized playlists based on your most-listened-to tracks.

Spotify Wrapped playlist: Spotify creates a special Wrapped playlist for each user, featuring your most-played tracks of the year. You can listen to your personalized Wrapped playlist directly on the website or in the Spotify desktop app.