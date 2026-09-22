Taylor Swift gets new MTV VMA honour as Madonna returns: 5 things to know about 2026 awards

Taylor Swift is set to receive a new honour at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, adding another recognition to her long list of accolades. CBS and MTV announced Monday that Swift will be the first recipient of the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at this year's ceremony on Sept. 27.

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According to a press release, the new award recognises "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

The award also "celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice," the press release states.

Swift has also received nine nominations at this year's VMAs, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

When and where will the 2026 MTV VMAs take place? The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on CBS. It will also be simulcast on MTV and streamed on Paramount+.

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Who are the top nominees? Alongside Swift, this year's nominated artists include Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, GENER8ION, LISA, PinkPantheress, Sabrina Carpenter and Shakira.

Madonna leads the nominations with 11 nods. Her nominations include Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for "Bring Your Love" with Sabrina Carpenter, Video of the Year for "Confessions II - The Film", Artist of the Year and Best Dance.

Snoop Dogg to host the VMAs Snoop Dogg will host the awards show for the first time. The rapper is a three-time VMA winner.

In a statement shared in a press release, Snoop Dogg said, "MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning."

He continued, “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV -- they gave hip hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that's a full-circle moment for me.”

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Madonna to return to the VMA stage Madonna will open this year's ceremony, marking her first live performance at the VMAs in 23 years.

Her last VMA performance came in 2003, when she opened the ceremony alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott.

Other performers announced for this year's show include LISA, GENER8ION, RAYE, Shaboozey, Gunna and Sienna Spiro.

Nirvana to receive Video Vanguard Award Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award, nearly 35 years after the band's first VMAs performance.

The lifetime achievement award is given by MTV to a musician or artist for their impact on music video culture and pop culture. Last year's recipient was Mariah Carey.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.