Taylor Swift gets restraining order against LA stalker who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child: ‘Fear of harm’

Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining order against her Los Angeles stalker, who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child. The pop star said she has a “fear of imminent harm” because of him.

The stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, has allegedly visited her Los Angeles home multiple times and has sent threats to the singer's staff via email.

In a restraining order filed on Friday, according to a legal filing obtained by Page Six, Swift said that Wagner made various statements about living at her LA property, “being in a relationship with me … believing I am the mother of his son … [and] needing to see me in person”.

Claiming that all of it was “untrue and disconnected from reality,” the singer said Wagner first stopped by her Los Angeles home in 2024 and returned several times that July.

According to the legal filing, Wagner was carrying a glass bottle on at least one of the occasions in July 2024 “that could have been used as a weapon”.

The Grammy winner also claimed that the stalker stopped by her home in May 2025, stating he “was there checking on a friend (again, this is entirely untrue).”

‘Completely fabricated stories…’ The singer's filing also said that her security team has uncovered that Wagner was once in prison and had allegedly written lengthy jail cell letters to her with “completely fabricated stories about his involvement in [her] personal life.”

They said he wrote “about his infatuation with [her], and a romantic relationship with [her] (which does not exist).”

The filing states that Wagner allegedly found a way to put the singer’s address on his driver’s license and attempted to send his mail to her home.

Taylor Swift reiterated that she has “no relationship with Wagner” and said she has “never met nor communicated with him.”

