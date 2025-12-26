Taylor Swift gives over $2 million to charities in Christmas holiday donation spree: Report

Pop singer Taylor Swift reportedly gave $2 million to various charities, including $1 million to Feeding America, another $1 million to the American Heart Association and a "generous donation" to the Recording Academy's MusiCares, according to separate statements from those charities.

These charities focused on addressing hunger, cardiovascular disease, and the challenges faced by fellow artists, NBC News reported.

The American Heart Association, Feeding America, ACM Lifting Lives and MusiCares all thanked the pop superstar for opening her purse strings this Christmas.

"We remain 'Fearless' in our relentless commitment to prevent heart disease" and help Americans long live, the century-old AHA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said her group is "incredibly grateful" for Swift's backing.

"This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what's possible when we unite to end hunger," she said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Country Music said it was "enchanted to be a recipient of Taylor Swift's incredible generosity."

The two-time ACM entertainer of the year's donation will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives campaign, which helps musicians dancing through the lightning strikes of economic hardships brought on by health struggles, the academy said.

Swift's personal connection Swift's donation to the American Heart Association was made in honour of her father, Scott Swift, who underwent quintuple bypass surgery.

"Taylor's contribution enables the advancement of ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts and expanded access to life-saving care for every community," the group was quoted by the NBC as saying.

During a podcast, Swift had said that her father had a quintuple bypass surgery, a procedure done to help clear five severely blocked coronary arteries.

“That’s a really intense surgery,” Swift said of the procedure, which she said took place over the summer. “It all happened really quick.”

Following the surgery, Swift said her father is “doing incredibly well.”

Her donation to the American Heart Association will “create lasting change far beyond its financial value,” AHA Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown said.

“Her family’s experience with cardiovascular disease is all too common, affecting nearly half of American adults,” Brown added.

Swift has a history of significant charitable giving, including previous donations to food banks and providing $197 million in bonuses to her Eras Tour staff.