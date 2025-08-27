Taylor Swift’s engagement ring stole the spotlight — but did you notice her rare Cartier watch?

Taylor Swift’s 8-carat diamond ring may have made headlines, but it wasn’t the only jewel worth noticing when she and NFL star Travis Kelce announced their engagement. The singer paired her dazzling ring with an equally rare Cartier timepiece-- a detail that only sharp-eyed fans spotted.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a series of photos with a playful caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” While the vintage-inspired yellow gold ring caught immediate attention, Swift also wore a Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch set with diamonds, made in the same metal.

According to Eugene Tutunikov, CEO of SwissWatchExpo, the watch once retailed at $27,300 and now resells for around $18,000. “It’s one of those rare pieces we don’t come across often,” he told Business Insider. Cartier has since discontinued the model, which makes it even more exclusive.

Swift has been spotted in the watch before — at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards (virtually), during the AFC Championship Game in January where Kelce played, and more recently on his New Heights podcast. On that same appearance, she also wore a Panthère de Cartier necklace priced at $11,400, underscoring her reputation for a luxe and carefully curated jewellery collection.

For fans who want a similar piece without the steep price tag, Tutunikov noted that simpler stainless steel versions of the watch resell for under $10,000. “It’s Cartier through and through-- Roman numerals, sword-shaped hands-- but elevated with high-jewellery finesse,” he explained.

As for the engagement ring, details remain closely guarded. Vogue described it as a bezel-set old mine diamond in yellow gold-- a round brilliant-cut gem with a vintage charm. Kelce reportedly designed the piece with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Jewellery experts have already begun weighing in. Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewellers told The Independent that the design is “as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself.” Based on available photos, he estimated the centre stone could be an elongated cushion-cut diamond of five to six carats, or an antique old mine cut. The yellow gold band, with its engraved sides and possible gemstone inlays, only adds to its timeless character.