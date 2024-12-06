Taylor Swift’s "The Eras Tour Book" has taken the spotlight with impressive sales, with 814,000 copies sold in just two days, according to Circana BookScan. This marks the fastest-selling new release of 2024 and solidifies the 256-page coffee table book as a major success, despite its exclusive retail release through Target for $39.99.
Second-biggest nonfiction launch in history
The pop star book’s opening-week numbers place it as the second-highest nonfiction debut in history, only behind Barack Obama’s "A Promised Land", which sold 816,300 copies in its first week in 2020. Unlike "The Eras Tour Book", Obama’s memoir was distributed widely across all major retailers.
Swift’s book features over 500 exclusive images, including performance shots from her musical “eras," rehearsal photos, and handwritten reflective notes from the singer herself.
Swifties’ mixed reactions
Fans eagerly queued outside Target locations for "The Eras Tour Book" over Black Friday, hoping to own this exclusive keepsake. However, reactions have been mixed. While the book’s popularity is undeniable, some fans have pointed out spelling errors, blurry images, and missing pages. Despite these concerns, the book remains a hit, with its unique memorabilia resonating with fans worldwide.
Swift’s musical milestones
Swift is set to conclude her Eras Tour on December 8 in Vancouver, capping off a journey that began in March 2023. This week, Spotify also named the pop icon the most-streamed artist globally for the second consecutive year, with multiple albums ranking in the Top Ten, including The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and Lover from 2019.
About Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (born December 13, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter and actress who has dominated the music industry across multiple genres, including country, pop, and alternative. Starting her career in 2006 with her debut single Tim McGraw, Swift quickly rose to fame with hits like Love Story, All Too Well, and Blank Space. Throughout her career, she has won 12 Grammy Awards, including three for Album of the Year, and has become the first artist in history to occupy the entire Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with her Midnights album. Known for her autobiographical songwriting, Swift has redefined her sound through surprise albums like folklore and evermore while reclaiming ownership of her music by re-recording her earlier albums. In 2023, she was named Person of the Year by TIME Magazine. Swift continues to break records and connect with fans worldwide through her music, tours, and innovative re-releases. Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19, 2024.