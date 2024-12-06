Taylor Swift’s "The Eras Tour Book" has taken the spotlight with impressive sales, with 814,000 copies sold in just two days, according to Circana BookScan. This marks the fastest-selling new release of 2024 and solidifies the 256-page coffee table book as a major success, despite its exclusive retail release through Target for $39.99. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Second-biggest nonfiction launch in history The pop star book’s opening-week numbers place it as the second-highest nonfiction debut in history, only behind Barack Obama’s "A Promised Land", which sold 816,300 copies in its first week in 2020. Unlike "The Eras Tour Book", Obama’s memoir was distributed widely across all major retailers.

Swift’s book features over 500 exclusive images, including performance shots from her musical “eras," rehearsal photos, and handwritten reflective notes from the singer herself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swifties’ mixed reactions Fans eagerly queued outside Target locations for "The Eras Tour Book" over Black Friday, hoping to own this exclusive keepsake. However, reactions have been mixed. While the book’s popularity is undeniable, some fans have pointed out spelling errors, blurry images, and missing pages. Despite these concerns, the book remains a hit, with its unique memorabilia resonating with fans worldwide.