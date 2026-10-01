Taylor Swift’s former Beverly Hills home, where she wrote ‘1989’, is up for sale at nearly $8 million: See what’s inside

A Beverly Hills estate once owned by Taylor Swift, where the singer worked on her acclaimed album 1989, has been listed for $7.995 million, according to Page Six.

Known as the Pillsbury Estate, the property spans about 1.5 acres and was owned by Swift from 2011 to 2018. The singer lived at the home during the period when she was writing her fifth studio album, 1989, which was released in 2014.

Swift later sold the property off-market to fashion designer Nicolas Bijan and interior designer Roxy Bijan in 2018.

Inside Taylor Swift’s former home According to Page Six, the estate is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom property consisting of a three-bedroom main residence and a separate one-bedroom guest house.

The property reportedly features a range of amenities, including a motor court with space for eight cars, mature live oak trees, gardens, fireplaces, a wet bar, a gourmet kitchen and a pickleball court.

The estate also includes a garage capable of accommodating up to eight vehicles.

The property was originally built for the Pillsbury family and has undergone significant renovations since the Bijans purchased it from Swift.

Home featured in Taylor Swift’s ‘73 Questions’ Swift's connection to the property extends beyond her ownership of the estate.

Fans may recognise the house from the singer's “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, which was filmed at the property.

Nicolas Bijan told Page Six that he was particularly struck by the creative history of the home after moving in.

“When we moved in, there was a beautiful piano in the home office. I couldn’t help but be inspired by what had happened in that room,” Bijan said.

He added that he subsequently launched his fashion brand, NB44, from the same space.

“You can tell beautiful things have happened here. I hope the next person that lives there will feel creatively inspired,” Bijan said.

Bijans renovated the estate The couple carried out extensive renovations after purchasing the property from Swift.

The remodeled home was later featured by Architectural Digest in 2021.

Bijan told Page Six that the estate's privacy was one of its defining characteristics.

“The house is special because of the privacy and the seclusion. It feels like you’re in the English countryside — but you can hop in the car and head straight to the Polo Lounge,” he said.

Couple married at the property The Beverly Hills estate also became the setting for an important event in the Bijans' personal lives.

The couple had planned to marry in Lake Como, Italy, but their wedding plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. They subsequently held their wedding at the Beverly Hills property in 2020.

The couple have since started a family and have two children.

Swift’s real estate portfolio The Pillsbury Estate is one of several properties Swift has owned across the United States.

Her real estate holdings reportedly include homes in Nashville and Beverly Hills, multiple properties in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood, an apartment in the West Village and the Watch Hill Seaside Estate in Rhode Island.

Multiple reports have valued Swift's wider real estate portfolio at more than $100 million, although property valuations can change over time.

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