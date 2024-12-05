Taylor Swift is wrapping up her globally successful Eras Tour with the final three performances at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver this week. The much-anticipated shows, starting Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 8, mark the end of the nearly two-year journey that took Swift across five continents, making stops in 14 countries.

Event details Dates: Friday, December 6; Saturday, December 7; Sunday, December 8, 2024

Time: Gates open at 4:30 pm, with the show starting at 7:00 pm

Venue: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada

Special Guest: Gracie Abrams

Ticket prices: Prices range from $706 to over $1,300 depending on the platform and seat location.

This marks the final leg of the Eras Tour, which has seen Swift perform in front of sold-out crowds in major cities worldwide. With 149 shows in total, the Vancouver concerts will bring the Eras Tour to a close after a record-breaking run, with Swift performing more than 40 songs during each show. Fans are eagerly anticipating what is set to be a spectacular finale at BC Place.

What to expect: Setlist highlights Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is famous for its exhaustive setlist, covering nearly every album from her extensive discography—except for her debut album, Taylor Swift (2006). A typical concert lasts more than three hours and includes 44 songs, along with 16 costume changes.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Vancouver setlist: A mix of fan favorites As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wraps up its final shows in Vancouver, fans can expect a thrilling setlist featuring a mix of her most iconic songs. With 44 tracks performed across her 3-hour concerts, Swift will showcase hits from nearly every album in her career, except for her debut, Taylor Swift (2006).

Expect to hear fan favorites like “You Belong With Me,” “Love Story,” and “All Too Well” alongside newer hits such as “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” The set will also feature a blend of emotional ballads and high-energy anthems, including “Cardigan,” “Fearless,” “Delicate,” and “Karma.” With 16 costume changes and a truly dynamic stage presence, these three final Vancouver shows are set to be a celebration of Taylor’s musical evolution.

Ticket prices and availability As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour comes to a close, tickets for the Vancouver dates are in high demand. Prices vary based on ticketing platform and seat location:

StubHub: Prices for tickets for the Friday, December 6 show range from $903 to $1,050. On December 7 and 8, prices start at $1,283 and $1,312 respectively.

Vivid Seats: For the December 6 show, ticket prices range from $989 to $1,071. For December 7, prices are slightly higher, starting at $1,123 and reaching up to $1,318.

Viagogo: The cheapest tickets for December 6 are priced at $879, though these may have obstructed views.

Gametime: For December 8, tickets start at $934, with other available options priced between $869 and $1,965.

SeatGeek: The best deals for the December 7 show are priced from $1,309 to $1,388.

About Taylor Swift One of the defining artists of the 2010s and beyond, Taylor Swift has achieved unparalleled success across multiple genres, including country, pop, and alternative. Known for her autobiographical songwriting, she has been breaking records since the release of her debut album in 2006. Throughout her career, she has consistently topped charts, earned numerous accolades, and built a fiercely loyal fanbase.

