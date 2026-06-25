Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding on July 4? Report fuels buzz over New York ceremony

Rumours surrounding the wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have gained fresh momentum after a report by The New York Times suggested that preparations for a major event in New York City could be linked to the celebrity couple.

According to the report, permits, hotel reservations and information from unnamed sources have fuelled speculation that Swift and Kelce may exchange vows around the US Independence Day holiday, with July 3 and July 4 emerging as the dates at the centre of the buzz.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports or announced a wedding date.

The New York Times reported that street closures have been scheduled near Madison Square Garden for several days in July. The publication also said several players from the Kansas City Chiefs had booked hotel rooms around July 3, adding to speculation that wedding celebrations could be planned around that time.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August, have kept details of their wedding plans private.

What The Report Says According to the report, a permit was submitted to temporarily close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 until midday on July 4 for an event scheduled for July 3.

The publication also reported that several members of the Kansas City Chiefs had reserved rooms at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square for dates around the same period.

Quoting sources familiar with the preparations, the report said a city official who had been briefed on the plans believed Madison Square Garden would host wedding-related celebrations on July 3.

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The report further stated that Winick Productions, an event planning company, submitted an application to New York City officials in June seeking permission to install a temporary tent outside Madison Square Garden.

According to the application, the event is expected to host between 500 and 999 guests. It also requests access for trucks to transport equipment and event materials.

While the application does not publicly identify the event, the timing and scale have prompted further speculation that it could be connected to Swift and Kelce.

Mayor's Comments Add To Speculation The rumours gathered further attention after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani made remarks while speaking to reporters about preparations for the FIFA World Cup and other major events expected in the city.

During the briefing, he mentioned several high-profile occasions taking place around the same period, including Fourth of July celebrations, the United States' 250th anniversary and the New York Knicks' championship run.

His reference to Taylor Swift's wedding led many social media users to speculate that he may have inadvertently hinted at the event. However, the mayor did not provide any further details, and no official confirmation followed.

No Official Confirmation Yet Although the New York Times report has intensified speculation, neither Swift nor Kelce has commented publicly on the reported dates or the alleged wedding venue.

The couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight when it comes to personal milestones, choosing not to publicly discuss details of their future plans.