Taylor Swift surprises children at Florida hospital after Stanley Cup Finals, praised for kindness by chief of surgery

Pop sensation Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Florida on Friday, 13 June, bringing smiles to young patients and hospital staff alike.

The visit came just a day after Swift was spotted attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

The couple watched the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4, but Swift’s attention quickly shifted to a more heartfelt cause the next day.

Taylor Swift visits children’s hospital in Florida Wearing a sage green dress, Taylor Swift was seen walking through the hospital corridors, stopping to greet patients and speak with staff members. Videos and photos shared on social media captured the singer chatting warmly and posing for photos in patients’ rooms. In one clip, she can be heard telling hospital workers, “This has been such an amazing day.”

Dr Jill Whitehouse, chief of surgery at the hospital, posted a photo of herself with the pop star on Instagram. “Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!” she wrote, adding, “Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting.”

The hospital's official Instagram handle also shared pictures from Swift's visit with the caption, “You made this a day we’ll never shake off. Thank you, @taylorswift for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection (sic).”

Swift’s visit was unannounced, making the experience even more memorable for those in the hospital. Her reputation for making such thoughtful visits continues to grow. In December last year, she made a similar stop at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City just a day before her birthday.

Currently, Swift is said to be staying in Florida while Kelce trains with the Kansas City Chiefs during their off-season camp.