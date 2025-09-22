Tearful Erika Kirk in a powerful message ‘forgives’ husband Charlie's shooter: ‘Answer to hate is not hate’ | WATCH

Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, in a powerful message said that she has forgiven his suspected shooter Tyler Robinson.

“I forgive him,” she said of the man who killed her husband. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did and it’s what Charlie would do.”

“The answer to hate is not hate,” Erika declared, saying that the Gospel taught people to ‘love’ one's enemies, and those who ‘persecute us’.

Kirk delivered an emotional tribute to her husband during the closing moments of a lengthy memorial service on Sept. 10. The ceremony, which was held at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, placed strong emphasis on her Christian faith.

She also vowed to continue her husband’s legacy, enrolling more campuses and students in the conservative movement he founded and went on to add “Everything that Turning Point USA built through Charlie’s vision and hard work, we will make ten times greater through the power of his memory.”

Turning Point, which Kirk founded, has reported tens of thousands of inquiries from people interested in starting new high school and college chapters since the killing. Kirk, who had a vast following among young conservatives, is credited with boosting MAGA’s popularity and had a vast following among young Republicans.

President Donald Trump, who attended the memorial ceremony proclaimed Charlie Kirk a 'martyr for American freedom'.

“On that day, this evangelist for American liberty became immortal,” Trump said Sunday before tens of thousands of mourners inside the State Farm stadium in Glendale, Arizona. “He’s a martyr now for American freedom.”

