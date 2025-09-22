Tech entrepreneur Matias Travizano dies after 2,000-foot fall while descending Mount Shasta in California

A 45-year-old tech entrepreneur and scholar, Matias Augusto Travizano, has died after falling nearly 2,000 feet while descending Mount Shasta in northern California.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Travizano was part of a group of three climbers who reached the 14,000-foot summit of the stratovolcano on September 12. The group began their descent via the Clear Creek route, but two climbers lost their way and became stranded on an ice sheet at around 13,500 feet on the Wintun Glacier.

Authorities said Travizano attempted to slide down the icy slope to reach safer ground but lost control. He struck a boulder around 300 feet below, which knocked him unconscious. A fellow climber tried to reach him but could not close the distance before he regained consciousness.

“Mr. Travizano regained consciousness and started moving,” the sheriff’s office said. “Tragically, this movement dislodged him from the rock and he slid down the remainder of the glacier and out of sight.”

The third climber raised the alarm, and deputies responded to the scene around 2:27 p.m. Search and rescue teams scoured the mountain by land and air. After several hours, Travizano’s body was discovered at an elevation of about 10,200 feet near the base of the glacier.