Ted Cruz makes embarrassing gaffe during Senate hearing: ‘Let’s stop attacking pedophiles' | Watch video

Texas Republican Ted Cruz has made an embarrassing gaffe at the Senate hearing when he called on his fellow lawmakers to come together and stop attacks on pedophiles.

He made the statement and immediately moved on to discuss the deployment of the National Guard in Washington, DC without correcting himself.

Ted Cruz was delivering a passionate speech on achieving a “bipartisan agreement” on crime when he stumbled.

“How about we all come together and say, ‘let’s stop murders?’

“How about we all come together and say ‘let’s stop rape?’

Then he said, “How about we all come together and say ‘let’s stop attacking pedophiles.’” Also Read | Trump vs Democrats: What's the point of contention that triggered US government shutdown

LET'S STOP ATTACKING PEDOPHILES, SAYS CRUZ: WATCH

As the Republican made the comments, hundreds of netizens took to the social media to slam him on his gaffe. Some even asked him to release Epstein Files.

“No! How about you all stop protecting them. Release the Epstein files, NOW!” one user said. Also Read | What is open, what remains closed in US federal government shutdown

Another said, “Ted Cruz called for protecting pedophiles on the same day he voted against protecting Americans healthcare.”

“Crazy that ted cruz hasn't cleared up his comments about coming together to protect pedophiles yet!”

“This is an insane Freudian slip..”

Another said, “Ted Cruz says that you guys need to stop attacking Pedophiles it's mean guys let them be apparently.”