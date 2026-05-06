Ted Turner, CNN founder & pioneer of 24-hour news cycle, dies at 87

Ted Turner, media pioneer and the outspoken businessman who reshaped global television news by launching CNN in 1980, has died at the age of 87.

CNN reported that Turner died on Wednesday, citing a statement from Turner Enterprises.

Known for his bold personality, risk-taking business style, and larger-than-life public image, Turner helped revolutionize how audiences consumed news by creating the world’s first 24-hour television news network.

The man who changed news forever Turner’s defining achievement was the launch of CNN at a time when most Americans relied on scheduled evening broadcasts from traditional television networks.

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The concept of continuous news coverage was initially mocked by critics, with some dismissing CNN as the “chicken noodle network.”

But Turner believed audiences should not have to wait for fixed broadcast schedules to learn about world events.

Reflecting on CNN’s early years, Turner said in a 2016 interview with the Academy of Achievement: “I was going to have to hit hard and move incredibly fast and that's what we did.”

He added: “The (broadcast) networks wouldn't have the time to respond, because they should have done this, not me. But they didn't have the imagination.”

CNN’s influence expanded dramatically during the 1991 Gulf War, when its live reporting from Baghdad brought real-time war coverage into homes worldwide.

While many journalists had left Iraq amid fears of imminent US strikes, CNN crews remained on the ground, broadcasting dramatic images of anti-aircraft fire and explosions as the conflict began.

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The moment cemented CNN’s reputation as a global news powerhouse.

From billboard business to media empire Born in 1938, Turner transformed his late father’s billboard advertising business into a sprawling media conglomerate.

By the mid-1990s, his Turner Broadcasting System controlled multiple cable networks, sports franchises, and film studios.

In 1996, Turner sold Turner Broadcasting to Time Warner in a landmark USD 7.3 billion deal.

Although he was promised a continued role at CNN after the merger, Turner later said he regretted losing control of the company.

“I made a mistake,” Turner admitted later.

“The mistake I made was losing control of the company.”

An outspoken personality Turner became almost as famous for his blunt remarks and flamboyant lifestyle as for his business success.

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Nicknamed “Captain Outrageous” and “The Mouth of the South,” he was known for provocative statements, aggressive ambition, and self-confidence.

He once joked: “If only I had a little humility, I'd be perfect.”

Beyond media, Turner also owned professional sports teams in Atlanta, defended the America’s Cup in sailing in 1977, and accumulated more than two million acres of land across the American West.

His ranches eventually became home to the largest private bison herd in the United States.

Philanthropy and later years Turner devoted much of his later life to philanthropy and environmental causes.

One of his most notable acts was a USD 1 billion donation to United Nations-related charities, one of the largest charitable commitments ever made at the time.

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In later years, Turner battled Lewy Body Dementia, which slowed his public appearances and business involvement.

The media landscape after Turner Turner’s influence on television news remained enormous even as the industry evolved.

The same year Turner sold CNN, Fox News launched under media mogul Rupert Murdoch, ushering in a more opinion-driven era in cable news.

As networks increasingly leaned toward political commentary and ideological programming, CNN continued trying to position itself as a global straight-news organisation, though the audience for traditional television news steadily fragmented in the digital era.

Still, Turner’s central idea—that news could be available anytime, anywhere—fundamentally changed global journalism and laid the foundation for the modern 24-hour information cycle.