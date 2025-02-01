A tragic mid-air collision over the Potomac River on Wednesday night between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington D.C. has resulted in the deaths of all 60 passengers and 4 crew members aboard the plane, along with 3 soldiers in the helicopter. Among the victims were 14 members of the US Figure Skating team, including 14-year-old Everly Livingston and her 11-year-old sister Alydia. The two young athletes, known in the skating community as the "Ice Skating Sisters," were returning from the US Figure Skating Championships when the crash occurred.

Just a year ago, Everly spoke to FOX5 DC about her dreams of representing Team USA. “My goals are to actually be a part of Team USA and travel around the world,” she said in a video, now a heartbreaking reminder of her lost potential.

A heartbreaking loss for the skating community Everly and Alydia Livingston, from Ashburn, Virginia, were well-known in the figure skating community for their talent and dedication to the sport. “My goals are to actually be a part of Team USA and travel around the world,” she said in a video that now stands as a poignant testament to her lost potential.

The sisters had been attending the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas, and were returning home when tragedy struck. They were part of a group of 14 members from the US Figure Skating community aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while preparing to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The final Instagram post Five days before their tragic deaths, Everly and Alydia shared a final Instagram post in which they smiled in front of the ice rink at the championships. The caption read, “If you look closely at Alydia’s badge… We were born ready for this. But is @usfigureskating ready for this much Livingston at Nationals?”

In their last moments, the sisters were filled with hope and excitement for their future in skating, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.

Praise for Everly's dedication to the sport Everly’s coach, Inna Volyanskaya, shared a heartfelt tribute to the teen’s dedication to figure skating, just hours before the collision. “Congratulations on Everly and Franco for making it to the national development camp for their second year! So proud of all their hard work and training they have done to get here. What an amazing way to start off the year!” she posted on Instagram, highlighting Everly’s commitment to the sport.

