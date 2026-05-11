Teen with cancer dies one day after parents released from ICE custody reunite with him

An 18-year-old Chicago-born teen battling terminal cancer died in Durango, Mexico, just one day after being reunited with his parents following their release from US immigration custody, according to a report.

Kevin Gonzalez’s death was confirmed on Sunday by his aunt and brother, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago reported.

The emotional case drew national attention after Kevin publicly pleaded for his parents to be freed so they could spend his final days with him.

Parents released from ICE custody after court order Earlier this week, an immigration judge ordered the expedited release of Kevin’s parents — Isidoro González Avilés and Norma Anabel Ramírez Amaya — from immigration detention in Arizona, according to the news outlet.

The couple had attempted to cross the US-Mexico border after learning their son’s condition had become critical.

Kevin, a US citizen born in Chicago, had been living in Mexico with relatives after his parents were deported years earlier.

Teen diagnosed with advanced colon cancer Kevin was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year after traveling to Chicago for medical treatment related to persistent stomach problems, the news outlet reported.

Doctors later determined the cancer had spread to his stomach and lungs, leaving no viable treatment options. Physicians reportedly advised the family to focus on comfort care during his final days.

While his parents remained detained by immigration authorities, Kevin returned to Mexico and stayed with his grandmother.

Emotional reunion before his death On Saturday, Kevin was reunited with his parents in Durango in what is an emotional homecoming after months of uncertainty and legal efforts.

The teenager reportedly spent his final hours surrounded by family and friends.

Kevin died Sunday afternoon with his parents beside him.

Immigration case drew national attention Kevin’s case sparked widespread support from immigrant advocacy groups, lawmakers and the Mexican consulate, all of whom pushed for the parents’ release.

A federal judge reportedly responded emotionally during a court hearing last week before approving their release on Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security said Kevin’s mother had attempted to re-enter the United States on two occasions after deportation.

A DHS spokesperson told NBC Chicago that the couple had not applied for humanitarian parole but instead sought B1/B2 visitor visas, which were denied due to their immigration history.