Tennessee explosion: 19 people remain missing as deadly blast tears through AES munitions plant; several dead

Tennessee explosion: At least 19 people are missing after a massive explosion ripped through a munitions plant in rural Tennessee on Friday morning, flattening buildings, shaking homes miles away and sending shock waves through the community.

The blast struck the Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) facility in Bucksnort, about 60 miles southwest of Nashville, around dawn. Authorities say it’s still unclear what caused the explosion.

“It’s gone,” says sheriff as crews search for survivors “There’s nothing to describe,” said Sheriff Chris Davis of Humphreys County. “It’s gone.”

Davis confirmed that 19 people remain missing. “I can tell you we are missing 19 souls right now,” he said.

The early morning blast triggered smaller explosions inside the factory, making rescue operations dangerous.

Tennessee explosion: Families wait in anguish outside AES plant Dozens of families gathered outside the factory gates through the day, desperate for updates.

Nathan Birchard, whose girlfriend Rachel Woodall works the early shift at AES, pleaded for prayers. “Please pray for my girlfriend,” he wrote on Facebook.

“This is a huge ordeal,” Sheriff Davis said at a press conference. “It’s one of the most devastating situations that I’ve been on in my career.”

Tennessee explosion was felt miles away Residents across Humphreys and Hickman counties said their homes shook violently when the blast hit.

“It was that strong and that loud,” said Lauren Roark from nearby McEwen. “One of my children ran into the room saying they could see smoke outside.”

The explosion was so powerful that a smoke plume appeared on Nashville weather radar, officials said.

AES: A key employer in the region According to its website, Accurate Energetic Systems develops and manufactures energetic materials and explosives for the military, aerospace and commercial demolition sectors.

Brad Rachford, mayor of McEwen, said the factory is vital to the local economy. “We are a rural area, so there are a lot of folks who reside in our town who were employed there,” he said.

Tennessee explosion: Investigation under way Authorities from multiple counties, along with federal investigators, have launched an inquiry into the cause. The site remains unstable due to explosive residue, officials warned.