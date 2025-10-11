Tennessee factory explosion: Here's what we know as search for survivors continues amid twisted metal, charred cars

A massive blast at an explosives factory in Tennessee has left at least 18 people missing and feared dead, prompting authorities to begin a frantic search for the survivors or dead bodies. Amid mangled metal and charred cars, locating the missing has turned into a daunting task.

The explosives factory is “gone,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said of the blast site at Accurate Energetic Systems, adding, “There's nothing to describe,” – almost holding back tears.

The authorities have not yet shared the exact cause of the explosion at the explosives factory. “Four or five people” have been taken to hospital and some are receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Tennessee explosives factory blast: Here's what we know so far The ammunition factory has damaged and its operator, Accurate Energetic Systems, has suspended operations.

Officials had originally said 19 people were missing, but Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency updated that number Friday night after they said one person believed to be on site was found safe at home.

The blast occurred at about 7:45 am. Some footage of the blast site showed the company's location smoldering and smoky.

People as far as 24 kilometers away said they also heard the explosion. One told BBC, “All of a sudden we just a heard a loud bang. We didn’t know if it was a gun or what.”

Some, who live 20 min away from the blast site, said they felt their homes shake. “I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it,” one told The Associated Press. “I live very close to Accurate and I realised about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that.”

What we still do not know is how many people died in the Tennessee explosion. The cause of the blast is unknown.

It is also not known how many people worked at the plant or how many were there when the explosion happened.

The company has been awarded numerous military contracts, largely by the US Army and Navy, to supply different types of munitions and explosives, according to public records. The products ranged from bulk explosives to landmines and small breaching charges, including C4.

The company offered no indication of the cause, but said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident.”