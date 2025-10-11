Tennessee Military Plant blast leaves 19 missing, feared dead – 5 key details

A devastating explosion rocked Accurate Energetic Systems, a military explosives plant in Bucksnort, Tennessee, on Friday morning, leaving 19 people missing and feared dead, AP reported quoting Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The blast, which occurred around 7:45 am local time, completely destroyed one of the facility’s buildings and shook homes miles away, forcing rescuers to keep their distance amid fears of secondary explosions. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described the scene as “gone” and confirmed that the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Here are 5 key things to know:

1. Location and time: The plant is located about 50 miles west of Nashville in Bucksnort, Tennessee. The blast occurred at 7:45 a.m. local time (1245 GMT).

2. Company profile: Accurate Energetic Systems develops, manufactures, and stores explosives for military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets, operating on 1,300 acres with eight production buildings and a quality lab.

3. Aerial footage: Aerial images captured by WTVF-TV show the blast reduced one of the facility’s buildings to a smoldering wreck.

4. Military contracts: Public records indicate the company holds numerous US Army and Navy contracts for munitions, including bulk explosives, landmines, small breaching charges, and C4.