Terrifying visuals: New Jersey train bursts into flames, passengers scream; PATH train suspended on multiple lines

PATH train service was suspended on multiple lines on Monday morning (August 4) following a fire under a train at Newport Station, in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to CBS News. The incident caused major disruptions to the morning commute and led to several people being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out around 6.15 am beneath an eastbound train at the station, filling the train with smoke and prompting an emergency evacuation of passengers onto the platform, as per Port Authority officials, the news report stated.

Authorities reportedly confirmed that several individuals received medical treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene.

As of the latest update, PATH service on the Journal Square–33rd Street and Hoboken–World Trade Center lines remains suspended. However, service on the Hoboken–33rd Street line has resumed.

To aid affected passengers, NJT rail is cross-honoring PATH tickets at Hoboken (HOB), Newark Penn Station (NWK), and New York Penn Station (NYPS). Additionally, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) is honoring PATH fares at Newport (NWPT), Exchange Place (EXPL), and Hoboken.

For further commuter assistance, NJT buses #87 and #126 are also honoring PATH tickets, and NY Waterway (NYWW) is accepting tickets at Hoboken, Brookfield Place, and Midtown Ferry Terminals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.