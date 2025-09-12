‘Terrorist threats’ trigger lockdowns at Alabama, Hampton, other HBCUs; classes cancelled

A string of ‘terrorist’ threats sent shockwaves through several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the US on Thursday, forcing multiple institutions including the Alabama State University, among others into lockdown.

Advertisement

Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University and A&M College, and Bethune-Cookman University — all locked down on Thursday, September 12, each of them citing potential threats against the campuses, reported USA Today.

Campus activities, classes cancelled Although the lockdown at Southern University was later lifted, all campus activities and classes were cancelled through the weekend, school officials announced on social media.

Also Read | USDA halts 1890 Scholars Program – What it means for HBCU students

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Spelman College urged students and staff to avoid campus after a threat targeting nearby Clark Atlanta University. While the shelter-in-place order was eventually lifted, both schools boosted security as investigations continued, mentioned a report by USA Today.

What were the threats Alabama State University stated that it received “terrorist threats,” following which it decided to shut down campus operations out of an abundance of caution, reported USA Today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Hampton University cancelled classes for Thursday and Friday, September 12 citing potential threats.

Also Read | Big win for Harvard as Trump administration to overturn funding cuts

“Hampton University has received notice of a potential threat and has ceased all non-essential activity, effective immediately,” the university said in a statement.

What are HBCUs? Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are colleges and universities in the United States that were established before 1964 primarily aimed at educating African Americans.

Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965 officially designated an HBCU as a school of higher learning that was accredited and established before 1964.

Also Read | NYC skyscraper shooting: Cornell graduate Julia Hyman named as latest victim

There are a total of 107 recognised HBCUs in the US as per the Department of Labor.

Threats in HBCUs The latest warnings come against the backdrop of repeated threats targeting HBCUs in recent years.

Advertisement